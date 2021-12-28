BELTON — Nolan Creek is stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout as a popular fishing event returns Wednesday.
Family, Fishin’ & Fun is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at Nolan Creek in downtown Belton behind City Hall, 333 Water St. The event will occur with unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies forecast by the National Weather Service.
“Family, Fishin’ & Fun is a great opportunity for families to create memories,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously told the Telegram. “It is always one of our most popular events of the year.”
A similar fishing event on Dec. 17 attracted more than 100 people to the banks of Nolan Creek.
The event “gives people the opportunity to come out here and enjoy the area,” Belton Parks and Recreation Department Coordinator Manuel Zapata said.
All fishing license requirements were waived during the event. Free bait will be distributed.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is stocking ponds and streams statewide with 352,563 rainbow trout through March 6. The department manages 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes across Texas, including those in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
The fish are easy to catch, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
“Rainbow trout love cold water, can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, and are great to take home and eat,” Carl Kittel, the agency’s rainbow trout program director, said in a news release.
Rainbow trout can be caught using simple light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod, Texas Parks and Wildlife said. “However, keeping an array of baits and lures nearby while having ice available when harvesting trout to keep them fresh are good points to keep in mind before heading out to the water.”
Belton staffers will distribute bait and even offer some fishing advice.
“This is one of my favorite events,” Zapata told the Telegram earlier this month. “I love to see people come out here for the first time, trying something new or learning.”