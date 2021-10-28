Four Caldwell High School volleyball players face felony charges in Milam County after a hazing incident in September involving the disrobement of a 14-year-old girl in a school bus was reported to authorities.
Katherine Hart, 18, Marina Brinkman, 17, Sophie Goodman, 17, and Kadie Hartman, 17, are charged with indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.
If convicted, the suspects can each face up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and would be required to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.
An arrest affidavit filed by the Milam County Sheriff’s Department said on Oct. 15, at about 8:19 a.m., deputies interviewed the victim at their office.
The incident occurred on State Highway 190 about 10 minutes up the road from downtown Cameron, the affidavit said.
The victim told deputies she was allegedly held down by Brinkman and stripped down by Hart and Hartman. Goodman acted as a lookout on a bus drive back from a volleyball game at Little River-Academy on Sept. 21, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(Goodman) played music as loud as possible and sang as loud as she could to cover any sound the victim made,” according to an arrest affidavit. “
During an interview with deputies, Goodman told officers, “They (the actors) were looking for a target to rape,” an arrest affidavit for Goodman said.
“The victim (told deputies) she was singled out by (the group),” an arrest affidavit for Brinkman said. “(Brinkman) was holding her down when the victims’ pants and panties were removed to her mid-shin and exposed her genitals.”
The affidavit states a witness told deputies the suspects were pulling her spandex so hard trying to get them off that the victim was pulled off the seat.
The victim told deputies she pleaded with the suspects to stop several times but was ignored.
Caldwell ISD released a statement to the media saying the incident was under investigation.
“The district is actively investigating current and past practices,” the statement said. “We have a new athletic director and high school principal this year, and they are dedicated to ensuring all students are safe and learning. Caldwell ISD is committed to providing a safe environment for all students. We are currently actively involved in an investigation and cannot comment any further at this time.”
The district did not respond to requests Thursday to confirm whether four staff members were on the bus when the incident allegedly happened.