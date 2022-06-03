The suspect jailed in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a Temple woman was the victim of two domestic violence incidents, police said Friday.
Tommy Lee Shelton, 59, remained in the Bell County Jail with a pending felony charge from the Temple Police Department in the death of Erin Gilligan, 47. No bond has been set, jail records showed.
Gilligan was shot at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Second Street near downtown Temple. The shooting is under investigation as a domestic violence situation, police spokeswomen Nohely Mackowiak said.
Bell County court records show that Gilligan was convicted on two Class A misdemeanor charges in 2021.
On July 6, 2021, Gilligan was charged with assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. Court records showed Gilligan pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, 2021, and was sentenced to 12 months of deferred adjudication probation.
Several months later, on Nov. 11, 2021, Gilligan was charged with deadly conduct, which she later plead no contest to and had her probation revoked.
That incident was one of three Temple Police calls involving the couple, Mackowiak said.
The charge resulted from a Nov. 6, 2021, incident at the couple’s Second Street home in which Gilligan fired shots.
“When they arrived, officers found the offender, Erin Gilligan, to be on the porch with her hands in the air and a weapon on the ground,” an arrest affidavit said. “She stated that she had got the firearm out of her residence after arguing with her common-lawn husband, Tommy Shelton. She brought the weapon outside and stated that she wanted to shoot herself and that was the intention.”
During the police investigation, officers viewed surveillance video that showed Gilligan with a gun as she smoked a cigarette. Shelton was seen moving from the back gate to the front porch to enter the residence.
“At that time, Gilligan waves the gun and yells at him,” the affidavit said. “Shelton goes into the residence and closes the door. Gilligan discharges the firearm into the air, with one shot being fired. The casing as well as a projectile were located in the residence, where Shelton was located and resides.”
Gilligan was sentenced to 120 days at the Bell County Jail and was credited for 34 days served. She was later released early on Jan. 1, 2022, for good behavior, records show.
Mackowiak said Shelton was the victim in the deadly conduct incident as well as another domestic violence call on June 30, 2021.
“On 6/30/21, TPD was called to a different residence in the 1800 block of Old Waco Road for a domestic violence call in which Erin Gilligan was the offender and Tommy Shelton was the victim,” Mackowiak said in email Friday.
Pam Jackson, who lives across the street, said she did not hear any gunshots in the neighborhood Wednesday night, but knew police had been to the couple’s house before.
“If you would have (asked if) there was domestic violence going on, then I would have said no because they did not act like that outside,” Jackson told the Telegram. “That shows you that you do not know what goes on inside a person’s home.”
The couple’s domestic violence incidents could play a role in the defendant’s case. Last year, a Temple man, August Sanders, was freed from jail after a grand jury believed his self-defense claim and declined to indict him on a murder charge in the shooting death of Dewayne Hambrick on July 7, 2021.