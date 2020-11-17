A man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury after he struck a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Aaron Hinkle, 35, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, accused of hitting the nurse with his fist. His bond is set at $5,000.
On Nov. 11, police were dispatched to the Temple hospital after Hinkle, a patient, hit the nurse and damaged a phone and computer station.
Police issued a warrant the following day Hinkle, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said. Once Hinkle was medically cleared, he was arrested at the hospital and transported to Bell County Jail for the Class A misdemeanor.