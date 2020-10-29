BELTON — East Street is going through a renaissance.
The sidewalks and parking along the street were improved earlier this year. A new pizza restaurant is under construction. And now Arusha Coffee Co. is set to get a facelift.
The Belton City Council, in a unanimous decision this week, awarded a $20,000 façade improvement grant to the coffee shop, 126 N. East St.
“A majority of this is for maintenance and repair and there is one new component for new doors,” Planner Tina Moore said.
Arusha Coffee Co. owner Hatem Chouchane plans to clean and freshen up the building’s brick and mortar. He also plans to rehabilitate the building’s existing window arches and restore and reinforce the existing doors.
“One of the doors already has been completed. The other three will also be refurbished to look exactly like the one that’s been completed,” Moore said. “That one that is completed is not part of the façade improvement application.”
On the First Avenue side of the coffee shop, Chouchane plans to replace a metal door with a door that mirrors the East Street entrance doors.
“They’re also proposing to add a new door to an addition that was constructed back in 2016,” the city planner said. “This door will allow them to show the coffee roasting process to the public as they walk by.”
The total project is estimated to cost $42,650, according to the grant application.
The $20,000 grant is the maximum for which a business is eligible. Businesses like Arusha Coffee Co. can get that much because it faces two streets — in the coffee shop’s case, East Street and First Avenue.
Moore said the grant has what she called a COVID-19 provision.
“The applicant has requested reimbursement in installments,” she said. “So every $5,000 he invests, we will reimburse him back half of that improvement for a total of eight payments.”
Mayor Marion Grayson and Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said this was a great project for the city to invest.
“It’s kind of close to my heart,” said Grayson, who owned the building and operated a restaurant in it in the mid-1980s. “I don’t have a red dime in it anymore, but I just wanted to hear more about it. (It was the) very first Main Street project so we’ve come a long way.”