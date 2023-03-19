It just may be that a long-awaited springtime is going to show up after all.
After a few pretty cold nights last week and into the weekend, the day and night temperatures appear to be on the rise, according to the forecast by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The nightly lows are supposed to linger around 50 degrees through the week, and from Wednesday on the highs should be from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.
There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, but the sunshine should be peeking through the clouds here and there, and the forecast is mostly sunny for Friday and Saturday.
After the Sunday night temperature dropped to about 36 degrees, today should be partly sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Winds may gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday there is a 20 percent chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 70 degrees. The south wind may gust as high as 30 mph.
Partly sunny is the call for Wednesday, when the high should be near 82 degrees. Wind gusts may be as high as 30 mph. The low that night will be around 67 degrees.
The chance of rain on Thursday is slight, the NWS said, but thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Thunderstorms will bring a 60 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. and winds may gust to 25 mph.
A 40 percent chance of rain remains in the forecast before 1 p.m. Friday. In spite of that, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Friday night should be clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Saturday is supposed to be a warm, sunny day, with a high near 79 degrees. Saturday night looks to be partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Another weaker upper level system will move across the Central Texas area Sunday, the NWS said, but stopped short of forecasting any moisture would arrive ahead of it.