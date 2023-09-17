Oh no. There goes the train show.Oh no, Godzilla

Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Luke Sartin, right, shows his friend Catalina Costella, center, a Godzilla monster on a model train display with a fair and carnival rides Saturday during the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ 41st annual model train show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. Luke and Catalina’s mothers said their children have been talking about the train show since last year.

Things were humming Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, the second and final day of the 41st annual Central Texas Area Model Railroaders train show.

