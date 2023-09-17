Things were humming Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, the second and final day of the 41st annual Central Texas Area Model Railroaders train show.
“We had a really good show, with about the same attendance as last year,” said Dave Shannon, club secretary. “There’s always a big surge after church on Sunday. We’re already planning on coming back next year.”
One of the most unusual displays was Aunt Heidi’s Toys, presented by Heidi Durbin of Dallas, who has been coming to this show for years.
“I have all the kids’ toys,” she said.
That includes a variety of Polar Express trains, train shirts, Lego train building sets and wooden train sets, some of which are battery operated.
The biggest age group in her market is around 2, she said.
“I even have stuff for the little ones,” she said, such as pajamas with trains printed on them.
She does 12-15 shows a year all over the country.
“I get invited to a lot of different shows,” she said. “I usually am the only toy dealer.”
She got into train toys when her son fell in love with trains, she said.
“We started him at age 2,” she said.
After a while she began selling train toys online and eventually got into shows.
“We get to play all day,” she said.
Jim Shepherd of Dallas, owner of Texas Model Train Collections, said he makes 22 shows a year in seven states. He deals directly with Lionel, MTH trains and Woodland Scenes. And he buys and sells 0-gauge model train collections.
“I do a lot of collectors stock,” he said. He finds unused sets made in the World War II days. “There are collectors looking for those,” he said.
He’s a member of Lionel Collectors Club of America and Train Collectors Association and the incoming secretary of Lonestar Hi Railers Association in Grapevine.
“I’ve got a massive layout at home, three levels with six trains,” he said. “All of it is custom laid out and custom built.”
He has an eight-foot replica of the Golden Gate Bridge, with two tracks on each level. He also has a 24-inch working oil derrick and an 18-inch forestry lookout tower.
He’s been attending model train shows for nine years.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “I don’t have to make a profit but I do. We buy friendships.”
Mick Rexrode of Collinsville said he deals mostly with O-gauge and S-gauge model trains from the pre-World War II and post-World War II eras. The earlier models are made of metal and are called “tinplate,” he said.
The later models were made when plastic came about, he said.
“The pre-war trains don’t make any sounds, where the kids have to make their own sounds,” he said. “Post-war is when the sounds came about.”
And back in the pre-war times, he said, not everyone had electricity. Some people had windup trains.
“It was a good show,” he said. “I’m a collector, not really a dealer, so for me it’s important to make new friends and help people.”