A rollover crash killed a Belton motorist Thursday evening, according to a news release by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on Shanklin Road near Interstate 35, department spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a news release issued Friday morning.
Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, of Belton was traveling west in a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup on Shanklin when his vehicle drifted off the road and he lost control, Washko said. Once Decker lost control, Washko said, the truck began to roll over and then collided with a tree.
“He did have his seatbelt on, but it was at such an impact that it was non-survivable,” Washko said.
Decker was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Washko said the department, which has opened an investigation on the crash, only has been able to confirm a few details so far.
While there are no witnesses to the wreck, Washko said the department has determined Decker was going very fast at the time of his crash. He said a minimum speed might be able to be determined once investigators do a further search of the scene.
“They haven’t scaled the scene yet, they might be able to get some possible minimum speeds with the skid marks that were left,” Washko said. “But that will have to be done at a later date because it was dark last night. The time of the crash was at 5 p.m. but … it was 9 p.m. before they could get the truck removed from the tree.”
It is still unknown if alcohol played any role in the accident, with the autopsy still needing to be conducted.
Washko said it likely will be about 10 days before the crash report, along with the official cause of death, is posted on the state’s website.