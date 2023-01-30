As cold temperatures continue to blow through Central Texas, some organizations in Temple are making preparations to house those who need a warm place to stay.
Organizers of the city’s two warming shelters, located at Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, have said that they will stay open day and night for the rest of the week to accommodate those who need somewhere to go.
The two shelters regularly open on nights when the temperature, when factoring in wind chill, falls to freezing or below.
The National Weather Service shows temperatures Monday night fell to 29 degrees, and felt more like 18 degrees with the wind.
The weather is expected to include a chance of freezing rain and wintery mix, along with normal rain later in the week.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, said Central Texas motorists should be cautious about road condition since temperatures would hover at or near freezing over the next few days.
“So unfortunately, you guys are on the dividing line where the temperatures may dip just dip below freezing or may be a degree or two above freezing,” Sellers said. “So there is likely to be impacts, just not as extreme as what we are expecting further north.”
Despite the possibility of icy driving conditions, Sellers said that temperatures are not expected to get so low that they affect pipes for local homes.
Sellers said that while the state has been under La Nina conditions this year, which are normally warmer and more dry, that only tends to be true for the overall situation of the weather and there can still be times of colder and wetter conditions.
Tuesday forecast
Freezing rain is expected Tuesday before 9 a.m. and more freezing rain could occur between 9 a.m. and noon. Tuesday afternoon, more rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected after noon. High will be near 33 with a north winds at 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. There is an 80% chance of rain with little or no sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation is possible, NWS said.
A 90% chance of precipitation is forecast Tuesday night. Low temperature will be about 29.
Freezing rain is likely overnight but the precipitation will become rain as temperatures begin to rise Wednesday. The high temperature Wednesday will be 37 with a low at 35.
Thursday will be warmer with a projected high temperature of 45 degrees.
Warming shelters
Bill Scofield, coordinator of the Impact Church shelter, said his organization plans to stay open during the day this week in addition to at night because of how cold it is expected to be.
“We are going to stay open probably every day until Friday, we are not going to close,” Scofield said. “It is too cold during the day so we are going to stay open 24/7 right now, at least until Friday. If it warms up Saturday, we will close during the day and open back up at night probably.”
Impact Church is located at 306 E. Adams Ave. and the Temple Salvation Army is at 419 W. Ave. G.
With Impact Church open throughout the day, Scofield said volunteers who would like to come help out would be appreciated along with any prepared meals for those staying there. He said that the shelter was also in need of gloves, such as those made out of cloth, to keep people’s hands warm.
“We always need prepared meals,” Scofield said. “If someone wants to bring a meal or bring some food, just tell them to bring it on down. Our freezer is bare and we are operating on just what we got coming in.”
Those interested in volunteering at Temple Impact Church or donating any food or supplies they might have can call 254-217-9045.
Temple, Belton services
Local emergency services will continue to operate as normal in cold weather, the city of Temple said.
City residential and commercial garbage collections scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed until Wednesday. Residential recycling collections will be delayed one week to allow for all garbage collection this week. Visit templetx.gov/solidwaste for collection updates.
In Belton, city offices will remain open Tuesday but Waste Management will not collect on the Tuesday trash route, spokesman Paul Romer said. Officials will evaluate Wednesday’s collection.
Utilities
Utility crews will be responding to water and sewer emergencies. Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant operations will proceed as normal. To report a water leak or outage, call 254-217-4153.
The Public Works Department has begun sanding the most-utilized portions and priority sections of city-maintained roads. As with any winter precipitation event, icy roads can be expected. While road surfaces are slick, residents should avoid travel if possible, limit driving only to necessary trips, drive at slower speeds appropriate to the conditions and proceed with caution while wintry conditions persist. Residents can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.
Power outages, gas emergencies
To report a power outage, visit Oncor’s Storm Center website, stormcenter.oncor.com, call 888-313-4747 or text OUT to 66267. Registration for “My Oncor Alerts” is required. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.
For gas emergencies and leaks, call 911. Then call Atmos Gas’ emergency line at 866-322-8667.
Additional Temple city staff, including police and fire department personnel, will be on-call to respond if call volumes increase due to the winter storm impact, the city said.