Five Bell County organizations will receive grants totaling $4,400 for local historic preservation projects.
The grants were recently announced by the Bell County Historical Commission Chairman Nancy Kelsey.
The organizations awarded grants are:
• Salado Historical Society, which will replace the porch roof at historic Boles-Aiken Cabin.
• Salado Museum and College Park, which plans to improve the facility’s lighting.
• Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, which will present “Life on the Chisholm Trail” at Salado ISD schools.
• Dyess Family Cemetery Association, which will repair and level headstones at the East Bell County cemetery.
• National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Betty Martin Chapter, which continues oral history interviews of World War II veterans.
Dyess Family Cemetery Association said in a recent Facebook post that the grant will cover about half of the needed repairs for four historic tombstones and the leveling for all other tombstones. The remainder will come from donations made to help with the upkeep of the cemetery on Stringtown Road.
The commission, established to assist the Bell County Commissioners Court and the Texas Historical Commission in preservation of the state’s historic and cultural resources, issues grants each year.
Grant applications are accepted between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31 each year. Non-profit, tax-exempt organizations or institutions located in Bell County are eligible to apply for a grant for any project, except construction, that preserves and/or promotes county history.
Sandy Mason chairs the commission’s grants committee. For more information, contact the Bell County Historical Commission at 254-933-5917.