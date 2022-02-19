Five candidates are running to replace outgoing state Sen. Dawn Buckingham as she seeks to be elected state land commissioner.
These candidates — three Republicans and two Democrats — are seeking their party’s nomination to become the next state senator for Texas’s District 24.
Following the redrawing of state maps last year by the Texas Legislature, District 24 this year looks completely different than in previous elections. The new district looks similar to the letter “T,” with Bell County to the northeast, Sutton County near San Angelo to the west and a portion of Atascosa County near San Antonio to the south.
Republican voters in the district will have a choice between candidates Pete Flores, Raul Reyes Jr. and Lamar Lewis while Democrats decide between Jeremy Kohl-wes and Kath Jones-Hospod.
Former state senator
Flores, a former state Senator who represented District 19, said he hopes to return to the Legislature this year following his loss last year to Democrat Roland Gutierrez.
Flores is a former game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department who retired from state service in 2012.
Following his September announcement to run for the seat, Flores has received the endorsements of Buckingham, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump.
“I’m incredibly honored to be endorsed by Texas Republican leaders, organizations, advocacy groups and former colleagues,” Flores said on social media. “I look forward to returning to the Texas State Senate.”
Reyes said the Legislature’s deliberate inclusion of Pleasanton, Flores’ hometown, in Senate District 24 is one of many ways they have tried to tip the scales in favor of his opponent. Reyes said this proves that Republican officials in Austin know he is popular.
Air Force officer
Reyes served as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force for 22 years before leaving to his home building business. In the military, Reyes worked as a qualified cyberspace operations of- ficer and foreign area officer.
As the son of an immigrant who came to the country legally, Reyes said securing the border is important for him, especially after the election of President Joe Biden.
“In Senate District 19 we have suffered, years back, illegal immigration but nothing like what we have seen now especially after we have seen this first year of Joe Biden,” said Reyes, whose home was formerly in District 19. “It was actually in the first four months (of Biden’s presidency) that we could see the policies being reversed, the ones that worked.”
A supporter of legal immigration, Reyes said he believes in securing the southern border to prevent criminals from reaching Texas and selling drugs or trafficking people.
Reyes said he also is looking at water rights in the district, a longstanding regional issue, and wants to make sure the state plans for future growth when it comes to water.
Bell County candidate
Bell County native Lamar Lewis is the most recent Republican to enter the race, offering a different perspective compared to his two competitors from the southern part of the district.
Lewis, who has lived and worked in the district for more than 50 years, previously working as a coach and athletic director at many schools in the region. In addition to working in schools, Lewis worked on the staff of state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Prior to running for this race, Lewis said he stepped down from his job with Shine because he didn’t feel it was ethical to receive a check from the state while running for a partisan office.
Lewis said he wants to be the advocate for residents, with his main issues including working to help schools and addressing issues between the state and local governments.
As a fiscal conservative, Lewis said he wants the state to issue less unfunded mandates to local governments, allowing them to cut property taxes due to not having to fund these programs.
“I think that the state government should partner with local governments,” Lewis said. “The state government in Austin has somehow seen it that the state and local governments are enemies, whereas historically in Texas they have been partners.”
For schools, Lewis said he supports increasing state funding so districts don’t have to increase property taxes to pay for their growing needs.
Lewis said he also supports work to secure the border as well as yearly audits on the state’s elections just to give people peace of mind.
In the Republican primary, Lewis said he feels confident about his chances of getting into a runoff in May and winning against the other candidate.
“I think I am going to be in the runoff,” Lewis said. “And if I am, those two have been so antagonistic on the campaign trail … that whichever one is out, I am his folk’s second choice.”
Democratic candidates
The Senate race also has two Democrats running, despite the district being heavily favored for Republicans.
Cedar Park resident Kathy Jones-Hospod is the only woman in the race, having worked for more than 40 years as an engineer. She has worked to help build telecommunications infrastructure across the state.
Taking from her engineering background, Jones-Hospod said she wants to secure the state’s power grid and make sure it is reliable for all Texas residents.
As a mother, a big issue for Jones-Hospod is to fix the state’s foster care system.
“Our foster care system is broken and has been under a federal judge’s oversight for over a decade,” Jones-Hospod said. “The judge has been trying to get the state of Texas to correct the systemic issues. Yet children are still being assaulted, and harmed while in the system.”
Veteran candidate
Veteran Jeremy Kohlwes is the Democrat facing Jones-Hospod in the primary.
Kohlwes was born at an Air Force base in California and raised all over the world. He served in the Army for 13 years before his medical retirement. He then went to school for degrees in criminology and psychology before returning to the Army as a civilian investigative analyst.
Kohlwes said his three main campaign issues are education funding, improving infrastructure and expanding broadband access for all Texans.
“Most of SD 24 is very rural and most of the people in the district have very limited options when it comes to the internet,” Kohlwes said. “I didn’t realize how much until I moved to a rural neighborhood outside of San Antonio in Medina County. It has hurt in my graduate studies and being able to tele-work.”
Kohlwes said he knows the general election, if he wins the primary, will be hard due to the makeup of the district.
For the general election, Kohlwes said he thinks there are many wild cards in play that could help him compete with a Republican opponent.
“I do try and point out that I consider myself more of a Texas Democrat, not a Washington Democrat,” Kohlwes said. “I am focused on the issues here in Texas.”