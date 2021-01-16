Temple residents will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with activities Monday.
A city parade and a day of service will be held Monday to remember King.
The parade, held by the Temple unit of NAACP, will start at 4 p.m. and replace the group’s traditional MLK Jr. Day march to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.
NAACP President Bennie Walsh said that instead of marching through downtown, the march will be a parade of cars driving in a precession.
Attendees who have signed up for the event will line up along Avenue M, near the intersection with MLK Jr. Drive, before driving to the parking lot of City Hall. Walsh said speaker Kerry-Ann Zamore will address the crowd after the parade.
The Temple Parks and Rec-reation Department is sponsoring a day of service event Monday at James Wilson Park in Temple, 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive.
Attendees at the event will encourage a move to King’s vision of a “beloved community” by helping pick up litter at the park. The event will be free and open to the public.
The day of service event will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
Zamore, an educator, filmmaker and community advocate, will talk about the theme of the march — the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 and hope for 2021.
“It is very important for us to have this during this time,” Walsh told the Telegram. “With everything that is going around in our nation, we need some hope and we need some dreams. We need to try our best to move on forward from here.”
Those participating in the car parade are able to sign up online at https://bit.ly/3qqBFUP.
Holiday closures
Most federal, state, county and municipal offices in Temple, Belton and Salado will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Temple and Belton school districts also will be closed Monday.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton will be closed Monday.
Municipal offices and school districts will reopen business hours Tuesday.
Trash collection in Temple and Belton will run as scheduled. Salado residents will need to call their trash providers to see if service is affected.