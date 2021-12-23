A 20-year-old Lexington man was indicted on Dec. 16 by a Milam County grand jury after police said he was caught having sex with a 14-year-old at a Rockdale park after hours.
Andres Alejandro Barragan, 20, was indicted with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Rockdale Police Department, at about 11 p.m., while patrolling Rockdale’s Veterans Park and Pool, officers saw a parked gray Dodge Challenger with two individuals in the back seat.
Police identified Barragan and a 14-year-old female as the car’s occupants and interviewed them.
Barragan reportedly admitted to having intercourse with the girl before police pulled up to them. He was arrested at the scene.
Barragan posted a $12,000 bond on Dec. 12.
Stabbing reported
A Cameron woman was indicted on felony assault charges after police said she stabbed another woman.
Latarsha Rosha Bryant, 44, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Officers with the Cameron Police Department said in an arrest affidavit that on Nov. 15, they responded to 12th Street near West Housing for a stabbing.
Once at the scene, officers noted on the affidavit finding a 28-year-old woman bleeding from the back. The woman reportedly told police Bryant just walked up to her and stabbed her.
Officers said they were aware of an ongoing feud between Bryant and the woman from previous reports.
Bryant posted a $30,000 bond on Nov. 19.
Other indictments
• Rudy Ricardo Borgas, 50, of Belton, arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony.
• Antonio Armando Campos, 22 of Rogers, injury to the elderly with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
• Edward Ray Hubnik, 45, of Cameron, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.
• Jamison Baines, 34, of Cameron, burglary of a habitation with assault, a second-degree felony.
• Larry Wayne Dworaczyk, 63, of Milano, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Eric Christopher Ochoa, 44, of Cedar Park, tampering, a second-degree felony, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both state jail felonies.
• Richard Allen Kennedy, 28, of Milano, injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
• Geffrey Alan Gadison, 38, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.
• Saul Morin Palao, 23, of Rockdale, injury to a child and assault family violence that impedes breathing, both third-degree felonies.
• Dyral Wayne Anderson, 56, of Cameron, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
• Antonio Vargas, 40, of Rockdale, injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony.
• Danny Ray Morgan, 52, of Spring, assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
• Melanie Fletcher, 50, of Killeen, third or more driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony.
• Jamison Maurice Baines, 34, of Cameron, two counts of bail jumping by failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Lynn Rader, 22, of Rockdale, two counts of bail jumping by failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
• Zachery White, 37, of Katy, two counts of bail jumping by failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
• Branden Tremel Spivey, 20, of Killeen, two counts of bail jumping by failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
• Andrew Eric Vasquez, 24, of Rockdale, bail jumping by failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Julian Rey Sanchez,22, of Austin, bail jumping by failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Colby Wayne Engelmann, 40, or Lexington, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Robert Luna, 36, of Round Rock, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Carla Rene Alderette, 33, of Taylor, forgery and attempt to take a weapon from an officer, both state jail felonies.
• Linzie Nicol Burnes, 25, of Cedar Park, forgery, a state jail felony.
• Jonathan Wayne Babb, 39, of Rockdale, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Kathryn Marie Rosenberger, 28, of San Angelo, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Domingo Llanas II, 36, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Travis Glen Lewis Beard, 45, of Lexington, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both state jail felonies.
• Ronald Randel Doughty Jr., 46, of Temple possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Casey Elaine Labat, 30, of Corpus Christi, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Colby Shea Serphillips, 44 of Cedar Park, three counts of endangering a child, state jail felonies.