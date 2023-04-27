Art festival

The Bloomin’ Buds Art Caravan will be held April 29 at Sterle Fine Art Studio, located at 8 N. Ninth Street, which is between Adams and Central avenues.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

Central Texans who will be headed downtown on April 29 for the Bloomin’ Temple Festival might want to take time to visit Sterle Fine Art Studio for one of the biggest art sales in the area.