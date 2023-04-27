Central Texans who will be headed downtown on April 29 for the Bloomin’ Temple Festival might want to take time to visit Sterle Fine Art Studio for one of the biggest art sales in the area.
The Bloomin’ Buds Artist Caravan will be in and around the studio — 8 N. Ninth Street — and will feature some of the area’s top artists and gift and art prices starting at $5. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The artists are all from the Waco, Temple and Belton areas,” said Susan Sterle, owner of the studio and one of the featured artists. “They all will be presenting two-dimensional art.”
Items available will include original paintings and prints, and sketchbooks and pencil sets for the budding artists in the family.
“The event will be inside and on the studio porch, and I will have art outside in a tent,” Sterle said. “This is the first year for the Bloomin’ Buds Artist Caravan, and I hope to make it an annual event.”
Artists participating in the Caravan include Kurt Ritterpusch, Pattie Marek, Melanie Stokes, Jesse Tamez, Doris Wylie Fulton and Sterle.
Sterle is known for her paintings of dogs, horses and other animals, as well as outdoor scenes.
Twenty percent of all sales will benefit the Temple Children’s Museum.
For information about the art and Sterle Fine Art Studio, visit https://www.facebook.com/sterlefineartstudio.