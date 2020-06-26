After a record-breaking week in COVID-19 cases, Bell County blew past the 1,000 mark on Friday.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 51 new cases Friday — pushing the county’s total to 1,022. The infection jump on Friday marked the third highest daily increase recorded.
The highest daily increase was 84 on Wednesday, the second highest was 68 on Thursday and the fourth highest was 41 on Tuesday.
“There was a significant increase in cases this week, including the four highest single-day increases to date,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “The past three days alone account for almost 20 percent of all reported cases in Bell County since the first case on March 11.”
Since Sunday, 275 residents have contracted the virus. June has seen 669 infections — or more than 65 percent of all cases ever reported in Bell County.
In an effort to flatten the curve, Bell County Judge David Blackburn ordered businesses to require all customers and staff to wear a mask on their premises or else face a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. It goes into effect Monday.
“I do not issue this directive lightly,” Blackburn said during a Wednesday news conference. “But, with the numbers we are seeing, the trends that we are seeing, I issue this directive in the hopes that it will help stave off additional directives, or orders from the governor that will be much more intrusive.”
Robison-Chadwell is optimistic the facial covering order will reduce COVID-19 transmission.
“I hope that the measures taken by the state and county are followed by the public and that they help reduce the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Bell County,” the county’s top public health official said.
The county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate continued its steady climb on Friday. It was 4.18 percent, according to the health district. At least 24,424 tests have been performed in the county.
The health district did not report any new recoveries on Friday. So far, 377 residents have recuperated from the coronavirus.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday. Twelve Bell County residents have died from the virus.