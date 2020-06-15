Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope — 419 W. Avenue G in Temple — is pleased to have remained in full operation.
“All of our services, ministry and social services departments have remained in full operation,” Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Bell County, said. “We have continued our food pantry, continued to provide temporary housing and continued rehousing people into their own homes.”
And Millin is incredibly grateful for the local support they received to keep these services running during this time — especially Baylor Scott and White Health, 2401 S 31st St. in Temple.
On Monday, the Salvation Army held a dedication ceremony at their McLane Center of Hope. Millin thanked the medical center for their continued support throughout the last several years.
“We thanked them for the financial support they provide our pantry in addition to their continued support of our general mission,” Millin told the Telegram. “We presented a plaque that will be posted next to our food pantry, so that people will know that this partnership exists between us.”
Millin stressed how that very partnership comes naturally.
“They are focused on each person, and help with more than just physical health. They recognize that in order to be healthy you need good food and housing,” she said. “So our mission naturally aligned, and it was a great opportunity to express our thanks.”
The Salvation Army provides groceries for more than 400 individuals and families per month through their Temple-based food pantry, according to a news release. And Millin said Baylor Scott & White Health provided vital support during the construction and planning of their facility, and during the last four years of operation.
The Baylor Scott & White Health staff on-site Monday was elated to tour the facility, which opened in September 2016, she said.
“It was great to see their reactions. They were excited about the ministry that takes place through our pantry,” Millin said. “We serve hundreds of clients a month, so they were excited to really see their donation in a tangible form … to see it really go to work for the community.”
Further donations to the Salvation Army in Bell County can be made online at Sarmytx.org/bellcounty or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1884 Temple, Texas, 76503, according to the news release.