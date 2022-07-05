Calls about fireworks kept Bell County emergency responders busy during the July Fourth holiday weekend.
The Temple Police Department dealt with 142 calls regarding fireworks from Saturday through Tuesday morning, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Temple Fire & Rescue handled 19 fire calls, including 18 that were fireworks related and 12 that were grass fires, including a blaze on Monday near Lake Belton High School.
Over the holiday weekend, Temple Police handled 955 total calls, including a shooting that left one male victim injured Saturday night.
At 8:57 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North 12th Street, the department said in a news release. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who was wounded. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
A suspect reportedly fled the scene westbound on East Downs Avenue in a gray Dodge Challenger, police said. Anyone with information can contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
Police also made three arrests for driving while intoxicated, Mackowiak said.
“There were no specific or major issues at lakes or highways,” she said.