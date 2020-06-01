Temple’s new police chief started work on Monday — nine months after the department’s former leader left for another job.
Chief Shawn Reynolds’s first day was spent in meetings with other city officials, police spokesman Cody Weems said. Reynolds will take over the department from Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin who led the department after former Chief Floyd Mitchell left in October.
Tobin will retire this summer, Weems said.
While Reynolds was not available Monday for comment, he did say he was looking forward to the job when hired last month.
“It is a distinct honor to be able to serve and I am looking forward to building strong relationships together,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to working alongside the hardworking, dedicated and professional men and women of the Temple Police Department, the city of Temple and the Temple community.”
Reynolds was chosen to lead the department in early May after being selected as one of three finalists from a nationwide search to fill the position.
Reynolds, a U.S. Navy veteran, previously worked at the Olathe Police Department in Kansas, where he served as deputy chief of police-operations since 2016 and deputy chief of police-administration from 2014 to 2016.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers, who announced Reynolds’s hiring in May, said she thought the new police chief would be a good addition to the city and work well with the public.
“Shawn has a stellar record of law enforcement experience and a strong background in all areas of police operations,” Myers previously said. “Shawn is an engaging and visionary servant leader who is the perfect fit for our community.”
Reynolds joins the department as many cities all over the country face protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. The new chief will see an element of this national protest during his first week, with residents planning protests over Floyd’s death at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 Main St.