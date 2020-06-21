Helping veterans by bringing residents together with motorcycles, beer and food is the goal of a gathering to be held in downtown Temple on Monday.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-10 and Fire Base Brewing Company in downtown Temple will bring awareness to the rate of veteran suicides in the country. The #22aday Awareness Ride will be 6-9 p.m. and be catered by the Camo Hippie Chowhall, a veteran-owned food truck.
JD McBride, owner of the brewing company, said he thought it was important to shine a light on the issue even with all the other problems in the world right now.
“There are so many other things going on in society these days, don’t get me wrong, but there are 22 veterans a day who commit suicide for one reason or another,” McBride said.
McBride said the ride will be the first veteran-focused event hosted by the brewery, 8 S. First St., since it opened at the start of May.
The brewery and association expect there to be about 20 riders coming to the event but are encouraging others to attend as well. McBride said he hopes that the event will bring attention and memberships to the motorcycle association, including non-association members who plan to ride their bikes to the event.
McBride said he hopes residents take the time to come out and educate themselves about this problem while remaining safe while socializing.
“I am hoping we can get more than the association out here, so we can bring awareness to the community,” McBride said. “With all of the shelter-in-place and all of the self-isolation … that makes those (problems) veterans that are dealing with even more difficult for them. If they can’t go out to the VA Center and have their group VA chats that they normally do, they don’t have that interaction.”