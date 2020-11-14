Operation Feeding Temple, a local nonprofit group that assists local food pantries, will hold its annual Food for Families food drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, 2401 S. 31st St.
Ways to help
People may help the initiative by making a monetary donation online at www.operationfeedingtemple.org. Every $1 donated equals 2.5 pounds of food, according to Operation Feeding Temple.
Residents also may choose to hold their own food drive or collect donations, which may be dropped off Friday. Strict COVID protocols will be in place during the food drive and at this time volunteer opportunities are not open.
Non-perishable food items sought include peanut butter, jelly, canned meats, soups, cereal, rice, beans, canned vegetables, pasta sauce, noodles, macaroni and cheese, shelf milk and condiments.
Donations will equally support St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple, Love of Christ Food Pantry, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
About Operation Feeding Temple
The mission of Operation Feeding Temple is to assist area food pantries with food drives, fundraisers and benefits, as well as, gathering, storing and distributing food, clothing, and cash donations for the benefit of needy people.