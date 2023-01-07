The flying nun

Pam Moseley wearing a nun costume covers her face as she leaps toward the cold water Saturday during the Polar Plunge at Lions Junction Pool in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

In spite of the 65-degree weather on Saturday morning, not too many accepted the challenge of this year’s Polar Bear Plunge at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S Fifth St.

