In spite of the 65-degree weather on Saturday morning, not too many accepted the challenge of this year’s Polar Bear Plunge at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S Fifth St.
Sunday Hein, aquatics coordinator for the City of Temple, told the small crowd of contestants and onlookers the water temperature was 62 degrees. She pointed out the outdoor heaters — which in the past have been very popular — and said there were also heaters in the bathrooms. She also welcomed them to free hot cocoa and snacks at the poolside concession stand.
Pam Moseley of Moody, dressed as a nun, won the Costume and the Big Splash contests.
“I dressed as a nun for Halloween, so I thought it would be good for taking the plunge,” she said.
Before she got on the diving board, she said she was debating about trying a cannonball. After her dive, she had no trouble swimming in the nun’s habit.
“I was a lifeguard,” she said. “They call me the fish at water aerobics.” She swims regularly at Sammons Park Indoor Pool.
The other person in costume, Abi Allen, wore a bunny suit. She was accompanied by her son, Aaric, 9. She won the Belly Flop contest.
Both of them also entered the Freeze Out contest in the shallow end of the pool. A third entry was Latrisha Gladney of Killeen and her son, Micah, 7. The idea was who could stay in the cold water the longest.
Moseley was the first one in the water and then Allen jumped in. She urged Aaric until he finally jumped in. He yelled and immediately climbed out. She coaxed him into getting into the water again, but he soon climbed out and wrapped up in a beach towel.
The four Freeze Out contestants joined hands in a circle and dunked themselves in the water.
Allen and Moseley kept jumping up and down, apparently trying to generate some body warmth.
“Come on,” Gladney called to an onlooker.
Allen finally climbed the steps in the southeast corner of the pool.
“It was very cold,” she said. “It feels like piercing needles.”
She swims in the summer but “this has been on my list,” she said of the Polar Bear Plunge. “I’ll do it again.”
A few teenagers, not in the Freeze Out contest, got into the shallow end of the pool. One of them swam around a little.
Hein finally called time on the Freeze Out, with no declared winner, she said, because she wanted to guard against the contestants getting over-exposed.
Gladney said it was her first time at the plunge.
Once her son saw her in the water, she said, he lost any fear of it. After the contest, he stayed in the water and played around, not seeming to mind the cold.
“Your body starts to adapt to it,” she said. “We’ll do it again.”
Nicholas Northcutt, 19, of Temple won the Belly Flop contest and received a blanket. This was his first time at the event.
“A friend of mine works here,” he said. “He let me know about it.”
Gavin Brown, 19 of Temple, a lifeguard at the pool when it’s open, also tried the Belly Flop. He followed that with several can-openers.
“It’s tolerable,” he said of the cold. “Water’s water. I grew up with it. I was born in Michigan. It was really fun. You get a little bit of adrenalin from it.”