BELTON — The Temple mother of two children who allegedly died from neglect and two who survived was indicted Wednesday.
Terrikah Lyn Haynes, 37, was indicted on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of death or bodily injury in connection with the conditions her two living children, ages 4 and 6, were found Sept. 30.
Haynes hasn’t yet been charged with the deaths of her 1- and 2-year-old children, found in the home where they lived in the 1500 block of South 35th Street. Preliminary autopsy reports said 1-year-old Janea Letrice Boyd and 2-year-old Terric Amaru Boyd died of neglect, and the manner of death was homicide.