One in a series.
Temple’s building boom isn’t limited to one area as developments also are planned or underway on the city’s south and north sides.
Bell County, the 33rd fastest growing county in the state, grew up by 17% from 2010 to 2019, adding more than 52,000 residents, according to 2020 Census figures.
Homebuilding and new buildings are scattered throughout the city, including the popular West Temple area. For sale signs all around town indicate several shovel-ready sites.
The increased population is drawing companies to Temple. Here are a few notable projects:
South Temple development
A new mixed-use development is planned in South Temple on 31st Street. A 3.29-acre tract at the southwest corner of 31st and Blue Meadow Drive will be developed with restaurants, retail, and medical and office buildings.
A site plan was approved by the City Council in March.
Ten buildings are planned, including five office buildings at 2,550 square feet each and two others at 1,700 square feet each. The site also will have a medical/dental building at 3,400 square feet, a retail store at 2,000 square feet and a restaurant with 3,500 square feet, according to the site plan.
The plan shows buildings will be limited to two and a half stories with access to Blue Meadow and Legacy Oaks Drive. Sidewalks will be built to connect with nearby streets.
The project is planned by Georgetown developers Harry Gibbs and Christopher Aldridge, who created Blue Meadow Partners LP to own the land.
Sunbelt Rental facility
Sunbelt Rental, a new equipment rental facility, was approved in September by the City Council on a second reading for a conditional use permit needed for its building near Interstate 35 at 3509 N. Third St.
The permit for the facility was required by the city due to the large machinery the company intends to keep there. The city will require machinery to be housed behind the building.
The project will improve the property with additional paving and landscaping around the building.
City Councilwoman Susan Long said during the first reading of the permit that she appreciated the improvements.
“It is really nice to see the landscaping and architectural details for the I-35 overlay coming into play,” Long said.
Belaire Junction RV park expansion
The City Council also approved on a second reading the second phase of the retro-themed Belaire Junction RV park at 12829 NE HK Dodgen Loop.
The park, which opened with 117 spaces in October 2020, will add 67 spots for recreation vehicles in the park as part of the phase 2 expansion. The expansion will use a 16.8-acre tract northwest of the existing property.
City officials said the improvements include a new 1,600-square-foot community center and a swimming pool.
“The good news is that it has been successful, and they want to expand and basically mirror what is already there including some additional amenities,” Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, said in September.
The RV park has complied with city requirements, including requiring every vehicle space to have a tree.
Tractor-trailer service facility
A tractor-trailer servicing facility, also approved in September, will be at 7405 Pegasus Drive near I-35.
The facility, planned by local developers A.C. and Nancy Boston, currently exists as a place for trailer storage. The owner of the facility requested the permit to allow the space to be turned into a servicing space for tractor-trailers.
City officials said the improvements to the facility would include creating a 12,000-square-foot metal building with five full-service bays and offices. The property will include landscaping with cedar elms and crape myrtle, and fencing along I-35.
Future business park
A 313.9-acre tract in North Temple is primed for development after the Council unanimously approved a second reading to rezone the land.
The undeveloped tract, part of the city’s business park, is south of Industrial Boulevard and east of Northwest Loop 363. The zoning request, started by the city on behalf of the Temple Economic Development Corp., will switch the tract to light industrial uses from agricultural.
Officials said the land eventually will be merged with an already zoned 86.38-acre tract for a sale later.
Intended uses for the land include a business park, warehouses and other light industrial and manufacturing uses.
“The purpose of the rezoning is for TEDC expansion of the business park and make this site shovel ready, which would also comply with our new comprehensive plan,” Chandler previously said.
The project will have access to Industrial Boulevard and Cearley, Eberhardt and Wendland roads.