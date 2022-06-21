BELTON — A man who received five years probation for setting a fire in a Temple home had his probation revoked.
Larry Vance Sams, 55, of Temple, had his probation for arson to a habitation, a first-degree felony, revoked on a parole violation by 264th District Court Judge Paul LePak on Monday.
According to an arrest affidavit, on July 30, 2017, fire marshals went to a house on 901 S. 13th St. in Temple with significant fire damage.
A bedroom sustained extensive fire damage, and the rest of the residence received smoke damage.
Fire investigators determined the blaze started in the bedroom and had extinguished itself after consuming available oxygen inside the closed bedroom, according to a news release at the time of Sams’ arrest.
During their investigation, Sams was identified as the renter of the property by a Realtor who sent photos of the damage to investigators and told them an eviction notice was issued on July 14 due to nonpayment of rent.
On Aug. 3, 2017, Sams was located by fire marshals and was interviewed.
At first, Sams denied involvement in the fire but later told them he was frustrated and set the carpet on fire, the affidavit said.
A sentencing hearing for Sams is scheduled for Sept. 30.