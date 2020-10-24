Ghosts, goblins and gloom inhabited the city of Temple’s Haunted Hayride on Saturday at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River Ranch.
About 12 horror scenes with sound effects and live actors awaited those who were brave enough for the tractor-led hay ride 6-10 p.m. A family-friendly version ran 3-5 p.m.
“It’s not as scary,” said Holly Leiferman, senior special events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, of the early hay ride.
Due to the coronavirus, she said, all tickets were purchased online. There were 120 trailers, each mounted with hay bales to hold 10 riders. By 3 p.m. the city had sold 94 trailers, making the expected attendance about 900 people.
“We wanted to modify the event so we could still have it under the current restrictions,” she said.
Arriving groups were seated at picnic tables before being called to their trailer. Their tractor then took them on a 15-minute ride through a dozen scenes. Even in the daylight, the route was pretty scary. After dark, a costumed character rode on the trailer with a microphone and told ghost stories.
One scene on the route was a fellow with a jack-o’-lantern head and a hoarse laugh. In fact, just about every scene had some kind of character with a weird laugh. Dracula, the headless horseman and other characters were around.
A little later on the hayride came the werewolf scene. Across the park a bunch of skeletons and other ghoulish characters adorned a footbridge.
The trailer passed a big tall fiend, then a screaming lady at the edge of the trees. Cobwebs and ghosts added to the macabre setting.
One layout, which Leiferman said was new this year, was the “Electricity Scene.” There was a long shed that was reminiscent of the shed in one of the chainsaw horror movies.
The route turned up the hill to the barn, which Leiferman called “one of the major attractions.”
“This is probably the scariest scene up here,” she said.
It had things such as someone cutting up a body.
Next stop was the log cabin, made up to be the “House of Zombies.”
Leiferman said it took more than 100 people to put on the event, and two weeks to plan. Parks and Recreation Department personnel did all the decorating, she said.
“We’re pretty excited that we could have it, even though we’re serving not as many people,” she said. “This is the perfect place for it.”
The size of the park makes it easier to practice social distancing, she said.
There were more scenes, including one with a frightening clown, a big black cat and an old-fashioned cemetery with a fog machine. There was a pirate scene, complete with a small ship and a rowboat.
At the end of the ride, attendants gave each child a goody bag with treats and prizes. Families came and left along separate lanes, in line with social distancing requirements.
To mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19, no vendors were on site this year. W.C. Tractor and Blackland Implement Co. provided the tractors and trailers for the hayride, Leiferman said.