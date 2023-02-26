BELTON — There were a lot of Corvettes in the SPJST Classic Car Show this past weekend, a major attraction in the Temple Area Builders Association’s Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
Penny Scott of Temple, president of the Heart of Texas Corvette Club, said she and her husband, Dan, bought their 2004 Corvette about a year ago.
“All of this is original,” she said. “We’re the third owner.”
The 350-horsepower sports car has an automatic transmission and she drives it often.
“We have several people in the club showing,” she said.
Three of those club members brought Corvettes and two of them brought other models, she said. There are 80 members in the club, from Bell, Lampasas, Coryell, Williamson and Travis counties.
They participate in club cruises and socials once or twice a month, she said.
“Our club gives scholarships to kids going into automotive technology fields, because somebody’s got to work on our cars and we want to make sure they are trained,” she said.
“We also give to the Tri-County Toy Run and to the VA Volunteer Services, because they need our help, too,” she said. “A lot of our guys are veterans.”
Among them is Rocky Snyder of Temple, who was showing a 1999 Corvette that he’s had for about two years. At first he just showed cars, but now he uses car shows to raise awareness for post traumatic stress disorder.
“I have PTSD,” he said. “So it’s kind of a therapy for me as well, I guess. If I can reach out and touch others that have it, it may help me as well.”
He makes three car shows per month, from February to December.
“I talk to quite a few people during each show,” he said.
He uses a “22 A DAY” motto, a projected figure of how many veterans commit suicide a day because of PTSD. He also makes connections on social media.
“I’ve got pamphlets, flyers and different ways they can reach out for help,” he said. “They can join in and ask questions or listen to my stories.”
His primary TikTok is at Vettes4PTSD and Vets22PTSD.
“I feel God led me to do this,” he said.
A lot of times he talks to family members who have a relative with PTSD, he said.
Kenny Hague of Temple showed off his white 1960 Corvette, which he’s had for three years. A few cars over, his wife, Mary Jo, had her 1957 turquoise Corvette in the show.
Kenny said his was a Gold Badge Car, which means it’s 100% original.
“I drive it when the weather’s good,” he said. “It doesn’t have air conditioning and heat, so if it’s cold, you leave it at home.”
Although not a Corvette, Carlos and Martha Ballard of Belton were very proud of their 1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria. He had the identical twin to it when they got married in 1956, she said.
“I’m an old Marine and the uniform will always take them down,” he said, adding she liked him but loved the car.
Starting a family forced him to sell the Fairlane, he said. Then, after 63 years, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, they kept looking until they found their new Fairlane in Canada.
“People just don’t remember how beautiful these cars were,” Martha said.