BELTON — “We had a fabulous show this weekend,” said Sammie Dwyer, owner of the Sami Show, which closed out Sunday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“People came out and they bought,” she said. “We had several people who sold out. Bell County loves to shop at Sami Shows. We opened Friday at 9 a.m. and they were lined up. Everybody’s shopping for Christmas.”
The weekend of Dec. 11-12, her last Bell County show of the year, there will be an on-sale item in every booth, she said.
On Sunday afternoon, Candy Akers of Oak Hills Soap LLC in Lampasas had a steady flow of customers.
“We make goat milk soap,” she said. “We’ve got a goat farm in Lampasas, Lone Star Goats.”
She and her husband, George Akers, have about 70 goats — Nubians for milk and black Spanish goats for meat. The goat farm by itself is a full-time job, she said.
The soap is 26% goat milk, she said, and they have about 70 fragrances.
“We use a mixture of oils and different butter to make the soap. It’s a lye soap. It takes six weeks to cure. It’s made from scratch.”
They make lotions, body butter, sugar scrubs, lotion bars and lip balm, she said.
“It’s better for your skin,” she said. “The goat milk is the magic. It balances the pH in your skin so it heals and moisturizes.”
They ship all over the country and have online sales at www.oakhillsoap.com with free shipping available, she said.
“Since COVID hit, my online sales tripled and they have never gone down,” she said. “And then I do about seven Sami shows a year.”
The couple also raises livestock dogs — Great Pyrenees and Karakachans.
“These Karakachans are new to this country, from Bulgaria,” she said. “They were raised (to defend against) bears and wolves, so they make good livestock dogs for people who have coyotes.”
In the next booth, “Nancy’s Santies,” Nancy Crouse said she makes hand-crafted Santa Clauses from 2 to 6 feet tall and had a very good weekend.
“I make a few gnomes and put a few elves together,” she said. “They are just a bunch of Christmas decorations. They are all hand-crafted. I put their faces on and make their bodies and clothing.”
She’s been doing this for about nine years, she said. She makes this Sami Show, but sells year around at other craft shows from here to New Mexico, she said.
“It’s been very successful,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. I immensely enjoy making them. So I sell them so I can make more.
“These are all my own patterns,” she said. “I do look around and try to get different ideas and try to make something a little different every year. I guess I’ll keep making them as long as people keep buying them.”
Across the aisle, Mai Shidell of Kempner said she’s been doing “Mai’s Crafts” for about 20 years.
“I have wreaths, centerpieces, swags, lamps,” she said. “I make everything you see — handmade.”
At the moment she was fashioning a lamp out of recycled milk jug pieces. The pieces came with different colors, patterns and designs. Her crafts are good for decorating the office, kitchen, kids’ room — but not outside, she said.
Dinah Arce of Buda called her booth “Purple Giraffe.” She makes clothing for children from birth to 14. Everything is handmade and one of a kind, she said.
“We don’t duplicate,” she said.
Her wares included dresses, vests, hoodies, blankets and hats.
“I’m a retired CPA and fraud examiner,” she said. “When I retired I thought this would be fun to do. I sewed my own clothes growing up. My mom taught me to sew.”
She credited her daughter for a lot of her inspiration.
“She put these two fabrics together,” she said. “I would have never thought to do that. It looks cute.”
She referred to a little girl’s dress that had horseshoe patterns on the top and boot patterns on the skirt.