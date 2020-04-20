An 18-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly took jewelry from a Temple home, police said.
Mithovar Antoine of Temple was in the Bell County Jail Monday. He faces a second-degree charge of burglary of a habitation intending other felony and misdemeanor marijuana possession. His bonds totaled $76,500.
Officers were sent at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Rickey Drive after witnesses reported a home burglary, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers found Antoine nearby. He had stolen jewelry with him, as well as marijuana, Weems said.