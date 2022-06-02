Temple’s first homicide of 2022 comes midway through the year as most crime in the city is down.
The slaying of Erin Gilligan on Wednesday in the 600 block of North Second Street was recorded as the city’s first 2022 homicide case, the result of a domestic violence shooting, Temple police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said Thursday.
Temple, Bell County’s second-largest city with a population of about 85,261, saw a decrease in homicides in 2021 when five slayings were recorded, two less than what the Temple Police Department handled in 2020.
In Killeen, on the western side of the county, there have been at least 11 homicides in 2022, the first of which occurred Jan. 8. The Killeen Police Department investigated nine homicides in March, the deadliest month so far.
Last year, at least 18 homicides occurred in Killeen, down from the record of 31 homicides set in 2020.
In 2021, Belton had two homicides and Troy had one.
Temple overall crime is about 18% lower than last year, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin told the Telegram earlier this year.
However, gang-related crimes have risen as police have investigated several shootings involving gang members in recent weeks. Some people have been wounded, but none of the shootings has resulted in a fatality.
“With the recent shootings that are believed to be gang-related, it does indicate a rise in their criminal activity,” Nowlin said. “Charges can be enhanced when groups are engaging in organized crime under Texas law. Investigators work with the district attorney’s office to determine if enhancements are appropriate.”
2021 homicides
In 2021, five homicides were investigated in Temple, the first of which occurred just after two weeks into the year. Here are the cases:
• Roderick Keith Harris, 38, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on Jan. 16, 2021, outside his house in the 600 block of East Young Avenue. Three Temple residents — Elizabeth Renee Moore, 31, Conception Quinones, 26, and Deon Le Felland, 18 — were indicted for murder in the case.
• Claire Hernandez, 19, was shot while sitting inside a car on the 1800 block of East French Avenue on Feb. 24, 2021. She later died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Christopher James DeLeon Jr., 19, was indicted on a murder charge for the shooting on May 18.
• Cobe Hilliard, 19, was critically wounded during a drive-by shooting on March 3, 2021 near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street. A 17-year-old was arrested for the crime on Dec 13, 2021, but no information has been released about the juvenile since he was 16 at the time of the shooting.
• Temple resident Dewayne Hambrick, 48, was shot and killed July 7, 2021, while living at the Navigators Unlimited LLC Trucking company at 3910 Shallow Ford West Road. August Sanders, 26, of Temple, initially was charged with murder for the death but was cleared by a Bell County grand jury who supported his self-defense claim. Sanders spent more than two months in jail on the murder charge, but walked out the Bell County Jail as a free man in September 2021.
• Former Temple High School student Tyvonte Barnes was shot and killed Dec. 13, 2021, in the 800 block of East Avenue C. Police are still investigating that homicide. Barnes withdrew from THS in February 2020, according to Temple Independent School District spokesman Jon Wallin.