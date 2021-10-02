The Beverly Hillbillies would have felt right at home Saturday as about 40 Model T Fords were on display in front of the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum for its October family day — “Transportation Day.”
Jordyn Rodriguez, museum development assistant, said the museum had been busy, with people coming to see the old cars in the Texas T Party, and for such activities as the Boy Scout-sponsored boat races.
“We have some fantastic crafts,” she said. “And the train cars are open.”
Mike Hicks, museum director, said he was thrilled to have the Model T display joining the museum for Transportation Day.
Michael Mackechney of San Antonio, chairman of the Texas T Party said it is usually held the first weekend of October.
“We have people come from all over the world,” he said. “We find a small city. We will branch out and go sightseeing at small activities within 100 miles.”
His car in this show was a 1926 Model T Ford touring car.
“It was the first car I built, almost 19 years ago,” he said. “From scratch. Every nut and bolt. Every piece of metal. Other than a few safety things, it’s pretty much all stock.”
He said it has about a 22-horse power motor and an electric starter, although it can be hand-started.
“Most of the cars I have to hand-start,” he said. “I have seven right now.”
He hauls the touring car in a trailer, he said, because the top safe speed is 40 mph, when you consider the wooden spokes.
“I drive it in the morning sometimes, but I won’t drive it in the evening, because they can’t see you,” he said. “You only have one tail light.”
These Model Ts have three pedals on the floor. When the driver depresses the left pedal, it’s for a slower speed, he said. The middle pedal is reverse and the right one is the brake.
“They’re fun to drive,” he said. “I take kids out somewhere where there is a vacant field or a parking lot, where they can’t hurt anybody.”
They press the left pedal, which gives them a speed of about 5-10 mph, he said.
“If they get in trouble, I just turn the power off,” he said. “I build them to have fun. My son used to take this to high school.”
Inside the museum lobby, Calvin and Katrina Martinez of Copperas Cove helped their children, Jacoby, 13, and Kaela, 8, cut out and decorate drawings of hot air balloons.
Katrina said it was their first stop.
“I think we’re going to go look at the cars outside,” she said.
Cassi Coates, outreach coordinator for Temple Public Library, gave children the ingredients for making clay cars.
“They can take it with them or they can make it here,” she said. “And we’re giving out information about all of our upcoming programs for the library. We’ve resumed story times and we have some new programs for adults and children.”
Jordana Gumm of Temple and her daughter, Lauren, 8, were coloring paper cars.
“You have to cut it out and then you fold it,” she said. “Next we’re going to make a pirate ship.”