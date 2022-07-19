Temple Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred late Monday night.
One shooting incident occurred in the 800 block of East Downs Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 12:18 a.m., according to a press release from the police department. No injuries were reported, but a residence was struck multiple times.
Earlier in the night, officers investigated a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of East Barton Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck multiple times.
No suspects have been identified in either incident and investigators are working to determine if the shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.