A Fort Worth man died early Tuesday when his vehicle hit a culvert in Bell County, authorities said.
featured
Fort Worth man dies in Bell County crash
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- The last picture show: Temple Mall movie theater to close
- Two TISD educators receive national teaching certifications
- Killeen woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for 2020 murder of Army vet
- Meta pauses Temple data center construction; company said it will update facility plans
- Services for Howard, noted health care administrator, planned for Monday
- Darlene “Sissy” Bartek, age 74, of Temple, died December 4, 2022
- Police identify man who died of self-inflicted gunshot after shooting woman
- Properties near Temple High School rezoned to include retail uses
- Historic medical hub: BSW celebrates 125 years in Temple
- Cold and light rain with a few flurries expected; Impact Church opens as warming shelter