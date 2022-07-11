A Bell County grand jury indicted a woman last week after she allegedly ran from police after being asked to leave an urgent care business where she was loitering.
Glenda Sue Layne, 43, of Moody, was indicted on evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
On March 15, an arrest affidavit said officers with the Temple Police Department responded to Premier ER, 7010 W. Adams Ave., to a suspect sitting in her vehicle that refused to leave the area.
Layne was approached by officers in the parking lot and asked to leave at the request of the business.
“The suspect became agitated and reversed from her parking spot quickly,” the affidavit said. “Then drove away again, accelerating at a rate of speed that caused the vehicle’s tires to squeal.”
Officers followed Layne to see if she continued to drive recklessly and noted on the affidavit seeing her allegedly speeding and weaving in and out of traffic and attempted to stop her.
“The suspect continued to drive and did not make any movement to yield,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not stop. (Officers) discontinued the pursuit.”
An arrest warrant for Layne was signed on March 28.
Layne posted a $5,000 bond on April 18.
Noah Myers
A Temple man was indicted on felony debit card abuse charges after allegedly filling up his gas tank with a card he found at the pump.
Noah Myers, 24, was indicted on debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
Myers’ charge stems from April 19, 2021, when he allegedly used a man’s debit card to fill $51.01 in gasoline on his vehicle at the Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple, an arrest affidavit said.
Officers learned during the investigation that a man dropped his debit card while pulling out his cellphone near a pump at the store.
“Then a white male driving a black Cadillac … registered to Noah Myers exits the vehicle and picks up (the man’s) debit card (and) purchase gasoline in the amount of $51.01,” the affidavit said. “Myers left the Buc-ees’s with (the man’s) debit card and did not have permission to use it.”
Tamara Holloway
A Harker Heights woman was indicted after allegedly stealing almost $4,000 from her employer.
Tamara Holloway, 35, was indicted on theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on Nov. 5, 2021, officers received a report that Holloway had allegedly stolen $3,966 from a check-cashing business where she worked.
Surveillance video was obtained as part of the investigation, and the affidavit said Holloway was seen placing money into a deposit bag and leaving the business with the money.
Holloway was interviewed by an officer in a telephone call.
“During that conversation, Holloway acknowledged she worked for Check N Go and indicated her desire to settle the account with the business to avoid being charged,” the affidavit said.
Other indictments
Darryl Morrison, 31, of Harker Heights, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Justice Poe, 24, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Anthony Matula, 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
William Taylor Jr. 40, of Belton possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Hailey Mikkelson, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Frederick Witherspoon, 36, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than1 gram.
Tyrell Luster, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nancy Hite, 58, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.