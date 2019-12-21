Student tours of the Temple Health and Bioscience District office and lab facility continued this month.
So far, students in the Temple High School advance placement and International Baccalaureate programs have visited the facility, said Tami Annable, executive director of Temple Health and Bioscience District.
Annable provided an update at the board’s December meeting.
Next month, students from the Texas Bioscience District will be given a tour.
Members of the current Temple Chamber of Commerce Leadership Temple Class visited the Bioscience District facility in November during its focus on health and social services.
Rod Annable, operations manager for the Bioscience District, talked about improving the fence of the enclosure that houses the building’s air compressors.
“People had climbed over the fence to steal items,” Annable said.
The fence now reaches to the top of the enclosure and no one can climb in, he said.
“You don’t want to have the compressors damaged,” Annable said.
The Leica Microscope is running on Windows 7 and Leica recommends updating the software to Windows 10, however the current computer can’t handle the upgrade.
Leica provided a quote of $5,745 for workstation, labor and travel, said Tami Annable.
She contacted Lighthouse IT, who provides technology services to the district, to get its opinion. Lighthouse advised waiting until there is a problem, she said.
“I just want this on your radar,” Annable told the board. “The Leica is working fine, but eventually it will need an upgrade.”
Leica Microdissection Microscope, also known as Laser Capture Microdissection, is a contact- and contamination-free method for isolating specific single cells or entire areas of tissue from a wide variety of tissue samples.
Doug Streater, secretary-treasurer of the Bioscience District board, resigned his position at the November board meeting. Board member Brian Reinhardt was appointed the new secretary-treasurer.