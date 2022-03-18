A Temple man out on bond when he was charged with using a gun to run an 18-wheeler off Interstate 35 was arrested for missing a court hearing and had his bond doubled to $160,000.
Christian Garcia, 31, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Dec. 8 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Garcia missed a pretrial hearing on March 10, and an arrest warrant with a new bond amount was immediately issued, according to court records.
He was arrested Thursday and booked at the Bell County Jail at 10:24 p.m., jail records said.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 14, 2021, deputies received a report that a tractor-trailer was forced off the road at gunpoint while traveling northbound on I-35.
The driver was interviewed at the scene and told deputies a brown and gold pickup truck forced him off the highway by pointing a gun at him and cutting him off while he was driving, the affidavit said.
The man told deputies that Garcia, armed with a gun, allegedly “walked to the passenger side of the vehicle and broke the passenger side window and entered the truck,” the affidavit said. “(Garcia) then left the location.”
As the investigation progressed, deputies obtained video evidence depicting Garcia weaving in and out of traffic before he suddenly stopped in front of the 18-wheeler, nearly sideswiping it.
“The video then shows the subject exit the vehicle without a shirt holding a handgun while yelling and gesturing at (the driver),” the affidavit said. “Interior cab video showed the passenger side window shatter inward after a loud pop.”
Garcia posted an $80,000 bond on Nov. 1. Court records showed the pretrial was the first hearing scheduled for him since his release.