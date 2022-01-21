A drive-by coat drive will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G. in Temple.
There is an urgent need for coats, winter hats, gloves, winter scarves and warm socks for the homeless, said Lt. David Beckham, local commander.
“People can drive up and we will collect their donations. They don’t have to come in side,” he said.
The Salvation Army routinely provides the homeless with a warm shower, a bed, and hot meals on the nights it is open due to cold weather. The agency also gives the temporary guests a chance to visit its clothing closet and select items they need.
There is a shortage of cold weather clothing right now in all sizes, especially for children.
“With the current forecast, we are planning to have the warming shelter open to anyone needing a warm place to sleep today through Sunday night,” Beckham said. “We also want to make sure they have warm clothing when they leave.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. and overnight guests get a hot dinner, according to the release. They leave the next morning after breakfast is served at 7 a.m. Feed My Sheep provides a place for the homeless to get warm during the day, but they do not provide overnight shelter.