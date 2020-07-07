The Great Race won’t be coming to Temple this year.
The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race was rescheduled for June 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers announced in a news release.
The annual event, which features cars pre-1972 dating back to 1909 in a time-speed-distance rally across the country, will still start in San Antonio and end in Greenville, S.C. The dates for the 2021 race are set for June 19-27, and the start will still be in front of the Alamo, the release said.
“We believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,” race director Jeff Stumb said.
The Great Race had already been moved earlier this year from its usual late June dates to late August, but the recent surge in the number of virus cases in states like Texas made it impossible to guarantee that the event could be held safely, the release said.
The safety and well-being of competitors, staff and patrons are of the utmost importance, Legendary Companies CEO Wade Kawasaki said. “While it is disappointing, we all agreed rescheduling this year’s event is the right thing to do, and we are looking forward to 2021 when we can all gather to celebrate the rich history of the Great Race.”
The nine-day, 2,300-mile adventure will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles — many from the early 1900s — to 19 cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. More than a total purse of $150,000 will be awarded to top finishers in multiple divisions.
Overnight cities along the 2021 route are scheduled to include Temple; Ardmore, Okla.; Joplin, Mo.; Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Owensboro, Ky.; Lexington, Ky.; Beckley, W.Va.; and Mooresville, N.C. Lunch cities are scheduled to include San Marcos; Granbury; Sapulpa, Okla.; Rolla, Mo.; Paducah, Ky.; Elizabethtown, Ky.; Huntington, W.Va.; and Galax, Va.
Last year, a 1916 Hudson won the event from Riverside, Calif., to Tacoma, Wash. The 2021 winners will again receive $50,000 of the $150,000-plus total purse. The event’s main sponsors are Hemmings Motor News, Hagerty Driver’s Club, Coker Tire and Reliable Carriers.