Community donation

In March 2021, Temple philanthropist Allison Dickson, left, donated a game cart and gaming bundle, along with a monetary donation, to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center as Elizabeth Bender, a Child Life specialist, looks on.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

Allison Dickson, a Temple-based lawyer and philanthropist, is eager to unveil an outdoor mural at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

