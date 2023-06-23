Allison Dickson, a Temple-based lawyer and philanthropist, is eager to unveil an outdoor mural at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
featured
Garden mural to be unveiled Monday at Temple children’s hospital
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Rescue teams, divers search Lake Belton for missing man
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback
- Theft suspect arrested at gunpoint at West Temple Walmart
- Temple man’s body recovered from Lake Belton
- Column: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sideline
- Dancin’ in the street: 3 bands to kick off annual celebration Saturday with Belton Street Party
- Rebuilding a dream: Belton father and daughter bond over restoration project
- Intoxicated driving charges filed against Belton mother who allegedly fled crash
- Fire prevention: Controlled burn conducted at Crossroads Park
- Two teens charged with Temple High School burglary