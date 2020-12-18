Temple Police made a second arrest this week in connection to the 2019 death of a 2-year-old child, a news release said.
On Sept. 22, 2019, Temple Police responded to a medical emergency call in the 800 block of South 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2-year-old female was deceased. Investigators with the Temple Criminal Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into the death of the child.
On Sept. 23, 2019, information gained from the investigation revealed that a suspect, 25-year-old Jadin Nunez, committed acts of violence toward the child. He was , who was in a dating relationship with the child’s mother at the time of the death. A warrant was issued by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for capital murder and Nunez was arrested that same day.
After further investigation, it was determined that the child’s mother, 28-year-old Ashley McAlpine witnessed Nunez physically abuse the child and failed to seek medical attention and failed to report the incident until several hours later.
A warrant was issued for McAlpine’s arrest on Dec. 16. She was arrested Dec. 17 by Bell County Sheriff’s deputies.