“Button Safari,” the two-day spring show of the Texas State Button Society, held its first session Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Today’s hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re interested in buttons from many different perspectives,” said club member Kathy Hurst. “They are little pieces of art, and they follow the trends of art.”
For example, she said, in art deco of the early 1900s there were parallels between architecture, buttons and even fashion jewelry.
“When the industrial revolution changed the way buttons were made, they could be produced quickly and cheaply,” she said.
One example of this occurred after Goodyear got a patent for vulcanized rubber, she said. Everyone thinks of tires, she said, but there were also rubber buttons, some of which appeared on U.S. Navy P-coats.
About 30 dealers came to the show, she said, all of them competing for prizes and selling buttons. The society holds a show once a year, but this was its first time in Temple.
Some of the dealers will have a “poke box” on their table, she said. For 20 cents, you can choose a button.
“People enjoy that very much,” she said. “But then they go up to hundreds of dollars, too.”
Buttons can be categorized by material, she said. They are made of enamel, glass and fabric. They also are made of horns, antlers and “vegetable ivory,” found in a nut that’s grown in South America. Buttons also are made from cork, coconut and papier-mâché, she said.
Not only do buttons vary in materials, she said, but also in subject matter.
“We like to say there is a button for everyone,” she said.
The show’s educational emphasis is on trains, she said, displaying a photo of Union Pacific Railroad uniforms —complete with rubber buttons.
Another category for buttons is insects, she said, and showed a button collection that included the likeness of a ladybug. Still another category was the letter T. It included trees, tractors and a tiara.
“We take it very seriously and we work very hard,” she said.
Cynthia Boatman of Mansfield, a member of the Fort Worth Button Club, assisted by her husband, Joe, said she wasn’t really a dealer and was just getting started.
“At our age, I’ve got to clean house,” she said. “I’m trying to sell buttons.”
She’s been collecting buttons since 1989 and has attended national shows.
“That’s where you get buttons,” she said. “I have paid as much as $700 for a button. It depends on what people are looking for at the time. You might have to buy a $300 button and only get a $10 prize for it. It’s not a lucrative hobby.”
Eileen Tobola Lyster of Waco had buttons that represented her heritage.
“My great-grandparents came from Czechoslovakia,” she said.
She showed examples of buttons that were imported from there.
Janet Sever Hull of Hickory Creek displayed books she has written, including “The Button Box.”
“I look at the buttons and I see a story in each one,” she said. “Years ago, common folk didn’t wear buttons. They were illegal for everyone except royalty and the very wealthy. During the industrial revolution we started seeing a lot more buttons.”