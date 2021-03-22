Painted portraits of Mexican-American Vietnam veterans will be exhibited next week at an open house event at a Temple veterans facility.
The event, featuring the “Portraits from the Barrios” display, is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Help Heal Veterans, 819 S. Fifth St.
“We are thrilled to bring this experience to our community of veterans,” Trish Alger, a Temple-based Help Heal Veterans craft care specialist, said. “Our Vietnam veterans need a platform to be heard, and we can’t think of a better way than to present it through art.”
The nonprofit organization provides free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans and active-duty military.
Austin artist Franklin Mendez, a former Marine sergeant, spent a year planning his exhibit, which took hundreds of hours to paint.
“Mendez has put together a collection of Vietnam veterans who all have one thing in common…they all came from a barrio” — Spanish for neighborhood. “Whether it was from Texas, Illinois or Oregon, it was a barrio nonetheless,” a promotional flyer said.
Some of the veterans depicted in the portraits volunteered to attend the event to give exhibition-goers a unique opportunity to speak to them about their experiences, Alger said.
“The exhibition is proud to honor all of the Medal of Honor recipients from all the past wars who came from barrios across America to fight for their country when called upon,” Alger said.
A formal program will start at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served outdoors at the event.
Help Heal Veterans, established in 1971, provides craft kits to injured and recuperating veterans to improve their fine motor skills and cognitive functioning; help manage stress and substance abuse; and cope with symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder.
The nearly 31 million kits provided to veterans help improve self-esteem and overall physical and mental health, the organization said. Most kits are manufactured at a production center headquartered in Winchester, California.
For more information, call the Help Heal Veterans Temple office at 254-773-8900.