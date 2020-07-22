Temple residents will now have a new way of staying updated on what is going on in the city.
The city announced Wednesday that they had launched a new system that alerts residents to updates on more than a dozen subjects. These alerts include city news, special events and recreation programs.
Previously residents were only able to sign up for email alerts from the city.
“We strive to provide a variety of ways for residents to stay up-to-date on what’s happening within the city,” Heather Bates, director of marketing and communications, said. “This new tool will keep residents informed about the topics that matter to them most.”
Residents interested in signing up for the alerts can text the word “Temple” to 888111 which will start the sign up process for choosing which alerts they want.
While Temple is starting these alerts, Belton has offered the option of text alerts to its residents for the past five years, city spokesman Paul Romer said Wednesday.
Belton’s notifications include eNotify, which alerts residents to job openings, bid openings or city meeting agendas, and eWatch, which is a virtual neighborhood watch.
Temple city spokesman Cody Weems said some other cities use a website-based platform that allow for text messages regarding items such as job openings, bid notices and City Council agendas that are posted on websites.
“The Text Temple service is different in that residents can opt-in directly from their cellphone without having to go through the city website,” Weems said. “It also allows for many additional topics for alerts, such as special events, recreational activities, library programs and more.”
The service is one of the ways Temple officials can engage with residents to provide important information, Weems said.
“We realized that a text message alert system was a resource that could be valuable for the community,” he said. “This, along with email alerts and the Track Temple app, create several different options for residents to stay informed.”
Temple residents looking to sign up for email alerts can go to https://bit.ly/2WJDyzy.