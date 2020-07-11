Bell County has safety precautions in place when residents vote in the Tuesday runoff election, although masks are not required at polling places.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to not require voters to wear masks when they vote prompted at least two Texas counties — Bexar and Tarrant — to shutter some voting locations after local Democratic and Republican parties were unable to find election judges in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, The Texas Tribune reported Thursday.
Bell County — which has 205,185 registered voters — hasn’t closed any polling locations for the runoff election, officials said.
Early voting, which ended Friday, drew 7,114 Bell voters to six county locations. There were 2,095 mail-in ballots recorded, although at least 3,321 residents requested ballots by mail, Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke previously said.
On Tuesday, voting booths will be set up in a single line, spaced 6 feet apart. When voters check in, they will be given an unsharpened pencil they will use as a touchscreen stylus to mark their ballot.
“As far as when they’re voting, they’ll be given an unsharpened pencil and instructed to use the eraser end of it to cast their ballot. Then they’re free to take that pencil with them because we don’t want them back,” Luedecke said.
Poll workers are supplied with personal protection equipment, including cloth masks and face shields, for the election. Workers will wipe down each voting machine with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol after each use, Luedecke said.
Protective shields are installed at the voter check-in station to protect poll workers, Luedecke said.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bell County voters will decide a handful of runoff races.
Democrats will choose either Dr. Christine Eady Mann or computer engineer Donna Imam as their candidate to face Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter for Texas’ 31st Congressional District in November.
Also to be decided will be a runoff between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West for their party’s U.S. Senate nominee. The winner of the Senate runoff will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
Democrats also are vying in a runoff for a seat on the three-person Texas Railroad Commission. Democrats Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo, a former state representative, and oil and gas attorney Chrysta Castaneda are seeking the nomination. The winner will face Republican Jim Wright, who ousted incumbent Ryan Sitton in the March primary election.
Republicans only have a single race on their ballot. They will pick either Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie or Belton lawyer Jeff Parker, also a Coryell County assistant district attorney, for judge of the 426th District Court.
Coryell County
Election officials reported there were a total of 4,107 ballots, including mail-in votes, cast in the runoff.
Two Republicans are vying for Texas House District 59. Incumbent J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, faces Shelby Slawson in the runoff for the District 59 seat. The district covers eight counties — Comanche, Coryell, Erath, Hamilton, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Somervell.
Voters also will choose a new county commissioner for Precinct 3, which covers much of the county’s eastside and parts of Gatesville. Republicans Ryan Basham and Justin Veazey are seeking the seat after they were the top two vote-getters in the March 3 primary.
Milam County
Voters in Milam County will decide on Democratic and Republican runoff candidates for the 17th Congressional District.
David Anthony Jaramillo faces Rick Kennedy for the Democratic nomination while former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions faces Renee Swan for the Republican nomination. The Democratic and Republican winners will be on the November ballot.
Republican voters also will decide on Precinct 1 county commissioner. Richard “Opey” Watkins will face Henry “Hub” Hubnik in the runoff.