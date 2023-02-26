Central Texans will get a taste of spring this week.
Although there is a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, the Temple-Belton area should see abnormally warm and sunny days this week, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported in its weekly forecast.
There was a 50% chance of showers between 1-4 a.m. this morning, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph possible. Any precipitation amounts would measure less than a tenth of an inch.
Today is expected to be bright and sunny with a high near 79 degrees. The wind may gust to 20 mph. Tonight should be clear, with a low of only 48 degrees and almost no wind.
Tuesday looks to be another unseasonably warm, sunny day with a high near 86 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy that night, with a low of 64 degrees. The wind may pick up a little, gusting as high as 20 mph.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon Wednesday is only 20%, the NWS said. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees and a south wind around 10 mph.
There is another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy again, with a low of 63 degrees. The 10 to 15 mph southeast wind may gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible on Thursday, with a 30% chance forecasted mainly after noon. In spite of that, the day should be partly sunny, the National Weather Service said, with a high near 85 degrees. This should be a breezy day, with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming a southwest 20 to 25 mph wind in the afternoon. Gusts could go as high as 40 mph.
There is still a 20% chance of showers before midnight Thursday, although it will be mostly clear with a cooler low temperature around 40 degrees.
Friday looks to be another sunny day with a high near 61 degrees. That night should be mostly clear with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday is supposed to be sunny with a high near 67 degrees.