New splash pad features at Harris Community Park and exercise equipment for the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail are in the works after City Council members unanimously approved $74,969 in capital projects funding.
featured
Fun in the sun: Splash pad features, exercise equipment planned for Belton parks
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New shops, eateries open in Bell County; Big Chicken, Black Bear Diner, other chains announced
- Teen sentenced to 15 years for Belton fatal shooting
- Two Uvalde children killed in I-35 crash near Troy
- Temple Police investigate serious crash
- Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
- Sevean Fleming, age 16 of Temple, died November 6, 2022
- Temple to buy space for countywide homeless shelter
- ‘This is God’s hands and feet’: Salado church surprises I-35 travelers with holiday meals after two-year hiatus
- Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing
- Steve Renae Ford, age 62, of Troy TX, died November 15, 2022