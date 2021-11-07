BELTON — Boasting about 1,000 entries, the four-day Gypsy National Championship Show closed out Sunday in the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Julie Usoff, show steward, said contestants won buckles and national titles in youth, amateur, trainer and professional classes. In trail riding, horse and rider had to navigate an obstacle course. Other western classes were ranch riding and western pleasure. The driving classes used carts and wagons, she said.
“We also had English classes,” she said. “In trail riding, you can ride English or western. Most are doing western.”
Each class has its own national championship, she said.
“For the first time this year we’re offering Supreme Performance Champion,” she said.
Usoff, who has been a Gypsy judge for about 12 years, also owns and trains American quarter horses in trail riding and western pleasure out of Jacksonville, Fla.
“It’s a big youth training facility for horses and young people,” she said.
The “feathers” or long hairs on the Gypsy Vanner’s feet are what make them unique. According to “The Vanner,” a publication of the Gypsy Vanner Horse Society, the first Gypsy horse was brought to the U.S. in 1996. Also called Romany horses, their origins go back to the wandering Gypsy, or Romany, people of Europe.
Their size can range from about 13 hands to about 16 hands, Usoff said. Their best trait is “their willingness to do what you ask them to do,” she said.
Hallie Hearon, a senior at Blanchard High School in Oklahoma, won four national titles by Saturday afternoon on Repunzel, her 7-year-old mare. On her other mare, Kelly, she won a national and a reserve national title.
Hearon has been riding Gypsy horses for 14 years.
“I like the fact that they can pretty much do anything for you, and they’re easy to train and they are very calm,” she said.
She works on a ranch and gets to ride just about every day, she said. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University, major in animal science and become an equine surgeon.
Lexi Hunter, a senior at Northern Summit Academy in Anderson, Calif., competed on Lala Land Sky’s the Limit, her 4-year-old mare. They won several reserve national championships, Hunter said.
“She’s good at everything she does,” she said of the mare. “She’s very, very willing, and she’s extremely smart. She’s also extremely fun to ride.
Hunter has been riding Gypsy horses since she was about 3.
“The farm I used to work for, she had Gypsies,” she said. “They’re one of my most favorite breeds, because they can do just about anything that any other breed can do. They’re very willing. They have a love for humans like no other. They’re a huge puppy dog, and an amazing fun horse.”
She has no college plans but wants to become a horse trainer.
“I’ve worked with multiple horses since I started riding,” she said. “I work for a trainer now, Samantha Van Sickle in Bangor, Calif.”