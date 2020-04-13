BELTON — Stephen Baldridge, an assistant dean at Abilene Christian University, has been named dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the school announced Monday.
Baldridge’s appointment is effective June 1.
“Dr. Baldridge is a gifted administrator who combines a love for his community with passionate dedication to Christian higher education. We are excited about Dr. Baldridge’s contributions to our academic leadership team at UMHB,” UMHB Provost John Vassar said in a news release.
Baldridge, an ACU faculty member since 2009, is currently assistant dean for the College of Education and Human Services at the Abilene school.
Dr. Baldridge, who has a PhD and master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington, earned his bachelor’s in social work from Lubbock Christian University.
Baldridge is a licensed master social worker in Texas and a current member of the Council on Social Work Education and the North American Association of Christians in Social Work.