The city of Temple is planning to hold a community event later this month to kick off efforts to create a neighborhood plan for the Garden District.
The Garden District — just north of the Temple Historic District — is bordered by railroad tracks to the west, Interstate 35 and Industrial Boulevard to the north, Third Street to the east and West Nugent Avenue to the south.
The Love Garden District Community Event will be held 6-8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
“The city of Temple’s neighborhood planning team invites the community to kick off the Garden District neighborhood plan,” city spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release. “Guests will be encouraged to voice their ideas to help improve and preserve the rich history of the Garden District.”
The event, part of the Love Where You Live initiative, will offer free food, door prizes and giveaways as well as live music.
For more information, call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5997.