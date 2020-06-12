BELTON — Temple High School valedictorian Andrew Posey challenged his fellow graduates to make the most out of any moment.
“I did not take the time to enjoy every moment of my life, and it took a worldwide health pandemic to teach me that,” he said. “We plan for the future with so much conviction that we forget to appreciate the mundane and simple things that we do every day until it is taken away.”
Andrew cited the Class of 2020’s collective deprivation of seeing a movie, eating at a restaurant and “unironically” going to school.
“We truly forget how special these moments are until we lose them. Make the most out of any moment, so that you can live a full life without regret,” he said.
Andrew said he made two additional observations during high school. He noted how he came to the realization no one is perfect, and how vital friends and family are for success.
On Friday, Posey and 559 fellow Temple High seniors celebrated their graduation inside the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear said the university was happy to assist Temple ISD in holding an in-person graduation.
“In the middle of this pandemic we’ve been blessed to be in a community where we all compare notes and enjoy great relationships. I’m not surprised how everyone is extending a hand and trying to help out,” O’Rear said. “This pandemic is new to us and we don’t have a handbook for it. So we’re able and proud to help Temple ISD and their students.”
Although students were limited to two guests inside the stadium grounds, O’Rear said he was happy the stadium has livestreaming capabilities.
“That is a nice feature. We have a lot of technology in the stadium and on campus,” O’Rear said. “Everyone’s preference would be to have everyone’s family in attendance. … But right now that’s not possible. This is a good alternative, as we try to get our heads wrapped around this new normal.”
As the Class of 2020 continues to grapple with a new normal, Andrew left them with a quote from Dr. Suess.
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” the quote reads.
“These past four years of my life have taught me more about myself than I could ever have imagined and I know that you all will accomplish the goals set before you,” Andrew said. “This class has faced adversity and hardship with incredible strength, tenacity and willpower. I hope we do not cry because today is graduation, but smile because we know we have the power to change the world.”