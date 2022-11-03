The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old woman believed to be endangered.
Chonda Eileen Wambolt was last seen leaving her home in Little River-Academy area of Bell County on Thursday, agency spokesman Theodore A. Cruz said in a news release.
Wambolt is described as a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.
The department’s investigation leads deputies to “believe that the circumstances of Chonda's disappearance could indicate she is endangered,” Cruz said.
Wambolt was seen driving a 2002 grey Plymouth minivan with a Wyoming license plate. The vehicle has a broken passenger side sliding rear door window with a plastic or wooden covering. The vehicle also has stickers on the back, one reading “Beef, it’s what’s for dinner” and the other is of a cardinal that reads Red Bird Estate Sales.
Chonda reportedly had her brown, small dog with her.
“Leads into the whereabouts of Chonda have not helped in locating her,” Cruz said. “The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public help in locating Chonda or the vehicle.”
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.